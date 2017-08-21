WOW! After Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz to collaborate once again for Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid?

Ileana D’Cruz is known to be a professional actor who shoots without proving to be a headache for her film’s producers and actors. Till date, one has never heard of Ileana D’Cruz of being accused of unprofessionalism, not even in blind items. She was recently also lauded for successfully working with female co-actresses in multiple two-heroine films without any problem. These factors definitely help in getting more work and Ileana D’Cruz surely seems to be benefiting from it. Even before her film with Ajay Devgn, Baadshaho, releases she has, it seems, already been signed for the latter’s next, Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Raid is based on the real story of one of the most high-profile income tax raids in the country, and is reportedly set in the 80s in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Devgn essays the role of the no-nonsense IT officer. While Ileana D’Cruz is set to play his love interest, it is said that her role is crucial to the narrative. According to reports, the sizzling chemistry of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz in the recently released song of Baadshaho, ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’, was much appreciated and it convinced Raid makers to sign Ileana.

Raid is written by Ritesh Shah, who has also scripted Pink, Airlift, Madaari, D-Day etc. in the past. It is produced by Abhishek Pathak, who also produced Akshay Kumar’s 2013 film Special 26, which was also revolved around raids and was set in 80s, just like Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid.

In Baadshaho, Ileana D’Cruz plays Gitanjali, the leader of the ‘badasses’. Last month, she was seen in Anees Bazmee’s comic caper Mubarakan, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.