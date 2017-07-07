WOW!-Amy-Jackson-takes-up-this-new-initiative-for-animals-and-it-is-worth-appreciating

Amongst celebrities, there are many who have raised their voice for the welfare of animals and have even started campaigns to protect their rights. One amongst them is Amy Jackson who has time and again expressed her love for animals. So it isn’t surprising to see the actress take up a new initiative for their benefit.

Be it raising her voice against cruelty towards animals or raising funds through an NGO for the betterment of animals, Amy Jackson has always supported animal welfare. Taking the noble cause to the next level, Amy Jackson has now decided to co-produce and feature in short film with her friend creating awareness about cruelty to animals and how to prevent it. The actress will soon be meeting the government officials in India for the documentary’s sponsorship and plans to send the documentary to several film festivals.

Talking about the documentary, Amy said, “I am producing a short movie with my friend in London (UK). We’ve shot half of it. This cause is close to my heart and I am always up for animal welfare. I’m a public personality, and raising awareness is only a small contribution towards animal welfare. I have also applied to a few festivals and have approached the Indian government for help with this. A lot of ground work is required and I am doing it.”

Further, the actress went on to add, “There is a need to stop cruelty against animals and love them — not abuse them. A lot of people are cruel to animals and I want to tell them that it’s fine if you can’t do anything for them, but don’t hurt them either.”

On the work front, Amy Jackson who was last seen in the Hindi film Freaky Ali, is gearing up for one of the mega releases next year, 2.0 alongside South god Rajinikanth and superstar Akshay Kumar. The film, which is a sequel to Enthiran aka Robot, has Amy playing the role of the leading lady.