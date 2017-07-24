WOW! Amitabh Bachchan’s UNICEF ambassadorship for two years

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been working for the welfare of children many years, has very exciting news. The megastar’s ambassadorship for UNICEF has been extended for another two years. The actor informed that he will now be working on eradicating measles and rubella infections for children.

On Sunday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to share the news and wrote, “My ambassadorship for Unicef extended for another two years after the success of polio drive, now working for MR inoculation for kids.”

Amitabh Bachchan also shared details about his ambassadorship on his blog. He wrote, “There is the Unicef… The UN Ambassadorship getting extended for another two years to work for the cause of the MR inoculation. MR not as in mister, but measles and rubella infections.”

Earlier, the World Health Organisation had also appointed Amitabh Bachchan as their goodwill ambassador for hepatitis in South-East Asia region to spread awareness about the same.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out in which he plays the role of Rishi Kapoor’s father. It will hit the screens on December 1, 2017. Apart from 102 Not Out, he will be seen in Yash Raj Film’s Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.