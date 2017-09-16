WOW!-Amitabh-Bachchan-decides-to-do-something-special-to-help-the-volunteers-at-Versova-beach-in-Mumbai

Many Bollywood celebrities have come together to support various campaigns, initiatives and fundraisers related to different causes. From animal protection to environmental welfare to women rights, there have been many such drives gaining momentum. One of the biggest drives that have caught the attention of many is the cleanliness drive where people have taken it upon themselves to clean some important locations in the city of Mumbai, especially beaches.

Earlier, we had reported that Amitabh Bachchan too visited the Versova beach in Mumbai to help Afroz Shah in his endeavor to clean the beach as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The megastar who loves social media shared pictures from his visit to Versova beach where he not only supported Afroz in cleaning by lending a helping hand to the volunteers but also encouraged his fans on social media to encourage the good work and help Shah in every way possible. And now taking a step further, the 74 year old actor also presented machines to make the cleaning process easier.

Amitabh Bachchan was quite upset when he spotted the condition of the beach and the filth that has been accumulated over the years. He not only expressed concern but had also promised to do more for the initiative. Now keeping his word, the megastar presented the earthmover and tractor to mechanize the cleaning process at the beaches. Posting a few photographers of the ‘mean machines’ that was gifted by Amitabh Bachchan, Afroz Shah expressed his gratitude towards the megastar on social media saying, “Week 100 cleanup.@SrBachchan gifts 2 mean machine by @escortsgroup to clean the oceans.Thank you sir. You are angel to us and marine species.”

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for YRF’s ambitious period drama Thugs Of Hindostan which has Aamir Khan in the lead along with Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh playing lead roles.