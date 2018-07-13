WOW! This Alia Bhatt initiative helped in lighting up homes of 40 families in Karnataka

It is a known fact that, earlier this year, Alia Bhatt launched a new philanthropic initiative ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ at the Stylecracker Night Market. This initiative had fans buying handpicked favourites from the actress’ personal closet, proceedings of which were supposed to be used for charity.

On Sunday, proceeds from this first wardrobe, were used to light up homes of 40 families in Kikkeri in the Mandya district of Karnataka, through the Liter Of Light program which is run by Bengaluru based organization, AROHA. Through this program, AROHA recycles plastic bottles to provide solar lamps to economically backward communities that have limited or no access to electricity.

Speaking about the project, Alia Bhatt said, “So many families in India continue to live in darkness and Liter of Light’s eco-friendly solar lamps are an innovative and sustainable way to light up homes. They work with local communities, using locally sourced materials to assemble and install the lamps, thus empowering the community and improving the quality of life. The project in Kikkeri will benefit 200 lives and through Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe we plan to work with many such organizations, creating a brighter future for many more.”

The project was also supported by Standard Electricals, a brand of Havells India Ltd.. Mr. Abhra Banerjee, Vice President Standard Electricals at Havells India Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy to support this initiative by Alia Bhatt which delights her fans on the one hand while also making a valuable social impact on the other.”

“The support from Standard Electricals helped change so many lives for the better and we hope this inspires other companies to reach out to deserving not-for-profits locations that need financial aid to continue making a sustainable impact,” added Alia.

With Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe, Alia Bhatt continues to build on her work in the space of ecology and animal welfare. She has created a platform, Coexist, which works to create awareness around ecological issues