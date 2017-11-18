WOW! Akshay Kumar’s PadMan to be shot at United Nations headquarters

The Akshay Kumar-starrer PadMan is getting a lot of positive coverage even before the trailer is out. Just few days ago, we reported that the Hollywood production house Sony Pictures Entertainment has come on board and will be distributing the film worldwide. And now, the team of PadMan has got yet another feather in their caps.

It has come to light that a crucial sequence of this film will be shot in the headquarters of United Nations in New York City, USA. The makers of the film asked for filming at this iconic venue and as luck would have it, they got the nod. As per reports, the climax of the film will be shot here. Along with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor will also be present for the shoot. Akshay’s character will be shown delivering an emotional lecture in the film. It is also said that the film’s topic is universal and hence, was one of the big reasons why United Nations agreed to let PadMan makers shoot on their premises. However, the cast and crew will not be permitted to use their mobile phones while shooting. Also, they can shoot only for six hours a day over the two-week long schedule. Moreover, they will have access to only specific places in the headquarters.

PadMan is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a low-cost sanity napkin machine for the less-privileged women of the society, especially in the rural areas. The film is written by Twinkle Khanna and she threw light on this gentleman in her second book ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’. She is also the producer of the film while R Balki is the director. Besides Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, PadMan also stars Radhika Apte.

PadMan is the second Hindi film to be shot in United Nations. The first film was Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, which released earlier this year. The Nicole Kidman starrer The Interpreter, released in 2005, was the first film to be shot in this prestigious location ever.