WOW! Akshay Kumar all set to judge The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

With just a few days remaining for the release of the much talked about Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, it is needless to say that all the eyes are totally glued on this Akshay Kumar starrer.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, while its not confirmed whether he will be hosting the next season of the widely watched reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, what we can confirm is that, he is now all set to become the judge of the talent hunt ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, which will be aired on Star Plus.

Akshay Kumar confirmed the same on the social media when he invited the participants to take part in the show. Akshay Kumar stated, “Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge @starplus”.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Toilet Ek Prem Katha stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated for release on August 11. Currently, Akshay Kumar is in London where he has begun shooting for his next film, Gold. It is being helmed by Reema Kagti. Besides these two films, he will be also starring in PadMan.