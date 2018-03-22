WOW! Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed by Gold team’s special gesture

It has been over three months since Akshay Kumar and the team wrapped up the shoot of Gold . They had finished it in December and had even partied their night away, celebrating the successful and timely wrap-up. But it seems that the team had created such a strong bonding in a short time. And if recent reports are to be believed, they have been sort of missing each other.

The team of Gold completed extensive shoot schedules in London and Mumbai. During that time, we hear that they seem to have formed a strong camaraderie with each other. And now they, who were missing each other, decided to catch up. In fact, the crew even decided to surprise the leading man of their film, Akshay Kumar. And this was their plan! Some of director Reema Kagti’s assistants and crew members decided to meet the actor.

Not just that, they even decided to gift something special to Akshay Kumar. The goodies included two lovely cakes that were specially made for him, sky blue pair of shoes and T-Shirt that had ‘One More For Safety’ slogan. The team members, who seemed to have developed a great rapport with the superstar, were quite aware of his likings and dislikes. They were not only aware of the fact that Akshay Kumar has a sweet tooth but also about his love for footwear.

Furthermore, an overwhelmed Akshay Kumar was however left puzzled with the slogan. Soon he realized that it was related to something that happened on the sets of Gold. Reports had it that whenever Reema Kagti okayed a shot given by Akshay Kumar, she would further add ‘one more safety’ even if the last shot was perfect. The reason was to get a backup shot just in case. Hence, when they decided to gift a T-shirt, they decide to customize it so that the actor can preserve as a fond memory. Sweet na?