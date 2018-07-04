Wow! Akshay Kumar backed Marathi film Chumbak goes to Melbourne Indian Film Festival

With many actors like Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and now Akshay Kumar backing quality regional content, they are definitely receiving a boost. While films are being appreciated by the audiences here, they are also travelling across foreign lands. One amongst them is the Marathi film Chumbak that will be screened at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival this year.

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar is presenting the film. The superstar was quite impressed with this Marathi movie when he saw it for the first time. The actor saw the movie at the Mumbai International Film Festival. After that, he decided to back the film and now it is all set to receive a warm welcome at foreign shores.

The Melbourne Indian Film Festival will be held from August 10 to August 22 in the Australian city and is said to be based on the theme Inclusion. If reports are to be believed, Chumbak will be screened on August 12. In fact, these reports also suggest that Akshay Kumar has been invited for the same. However, it is yet to be seen if the superstar will attend the festival since his upcoming Gold is slated to release on August 15.

On the other hand, speaking of Chumbak, the film has unconventional yet realistic protagonists. The film revolves around the relation between a waiter boy and a mentally disturbed man. Directed by Sandeep Modi, the film has lyricist Swanand Kirkire as one of the leads. The film is expected to release in India on July 27.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor will next be seen in Gold, a patriotic film based on the real life incidents when India won its first Olympics match in hockey in 1948. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor amongst others.

