WOW! Ajay Devgn to do a cameo in a Marathi film

After the global superstar Priyanka Chopra ventured into making regional films under her banner ‘Purple Pebble Pictures’, it’s now the turn of Ajay Devgn to follow the same path. Reports have it that Ajay Devgn is now expanding his production house ‘Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions’, in association with Watergate Production, and will be producing a number of Hindi and regional films under the said banner.

Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions has already got an untitled Marathi film on floors. This film is a family drama, which stars Nana Patekar in lead alongwith Sumeet Raghavan and Iravati Harshe. The film is being directed by Satish Rajwade. Besides producing the film, Ajay Devgn will also be doing a cameo in it.

The foresaid film is being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions and Abhinav Shuklaa & Manish Mishra of Watergate Production and is being co-produced by Nana Patekar under Gajanan Chitra.

Watch this space for developments.