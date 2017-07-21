WOW! Ajay Devgn and Arbaaz Khan become first Bollywood actors to lend their voices for a TV premiere of a Telugu film!

Even though Ajay Devgn and Arbaaz Khan have done only one film together Qayamat in their career spanning so many years in Bollywood, the duo have come together this time, yet again. For the first time in the history of television, the leading movie channel ‘Star Gold’ has now roped in the two actors in order to dub for the channel premiere of the south blockbuster Dhruva.

While Ajay Devgn will be lending his voice to the lead character played by Ram Charan, Arbaaz Khan will be lending his voice for the character of Siddharth Abhimanyu played by Arvind Swamy. Speaking about the same, Ajay Devgn said, “Star Gold has been the official home to my films and, when the team came in with the opportunity of doing this first of its kind initiative for a television premiere, I instantly agreed. The journey of bringing Dhruva to life in Hindi has been as exciting & exhilarating as portraying any of my characters on the big screen.”

On the other hand, Hemal Jhaveri (General Manager, Exec. President- Hindi Movie Business, Star India) said “We couldn’t think of a better fit than Ajay Devgn to lend his voice for this power packed film. While lending voices for big screen premieres of regional and international dubs is common, we wanted to set a new benchmark by bringing this trend onto TV Premieres. We aim to bring to our viewers, the big blockbusters of Indian Cinema as extravagantly as possible.”

Dhruva is scheduled to premiere on July 23 2017 at 8 pm on Star Gold channel.