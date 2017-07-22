WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to be felicitated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

She is known as one of the first global actresses from Bollywood and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now returned to the film industry with a bang after her maternity break. With films like Fanney Khan in her kitty, now the actress is all set to get felicitated for her work abroad at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) held in Australia celebrates the varied and diverse culture of Indian cinema and often sees many Bollywood celebrities as their guests. As a part of celebrations ‘India at 70!’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be hoisting the Indian national flag at Melbourne’s iconic pulse point, Federation Square. She will be the first Indian woman to do so. In addition, the actress will also be felicitated by the government at the Westpac IFFM Awards night on August 11, for her contribution to Global cinema.

Sources close to the actress say, “Aishwarya was one of the first few people to take Indian cinema internationally and she fits in perfectly well as the guest of the landmark event of IFFM as she is an iconic beauty who has occupied a place on the world stage. She personifies diversity owing to her global reach having not only worked in Bollywood and Hollywood, but has also paved way for Indian actors in cinema globally.”

Speaking about Aishwarya’s attendance, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director, said, “The Indian film festival of Melbourne is honoured to welcome Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as our much loved guest to IFFM this year. She’s a global icon and extremely loved by the audiences in Australia. It will be a proud moment for all Indians when she becomes the first Indian woman to hoist the national flag at the pulse point of Melbourne – the federation square. In light of her incredible contribution to world cinema she will be felicitated by the government which we are all looking forward to.”