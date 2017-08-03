WOW! This is how Aamir Khan sent his best wishes for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal

While media reports are often abuzz with reports of Khan wars, here’s yet another sweet gesture from one Khan to the other that will reinstate your belief in one’s admiration for the other. This time around, Aamir Khan extended his best wishes for Shah Rukh Khan for his forthcoming film that releases tomorrow.

Although in most cases, it is Salman Khan who often wishes and promotes Shah Rukh Khan films on social media, it was quite surprising to see Aamir Khan come forward and do this for co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The Dangal actor took to social media to wish luck to the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal wherein he also wished Anushka Sharma and director Imtiaz Ali. “Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I’m sure it will rock!! Looking forward !!! Love. a,” he wrote.

Jab Harry Met Sejal features Shah Rukh Khan as a tour guide who helps traveler Sejal aka Anushka Sharma find her lost engagement ring and it is slated to release on August 4.