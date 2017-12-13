WOW! 23 years later, Hum Aapke Hai Koun actors Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane to reunite for a Marathi film

Renuka Shahane might not have done many films but one can’t deny that she is one of the powerhouses of talent. Her performance in Hum Aapke Hai Koun is still unforgettable. Also, the manner in which she left a huge mark in the world of television in the early 90s is remarkable. And now she’s all set to be back with an exciting film. Renuka Shahane will be seen in Tejas Vijay Deoskar’s next Marathi film.

But that’s not all. This untitled film has Madhuri Dixit in a leading role. Both her and Renuka Shahane were seen together last in Hum Aapke Hai Koun as lovely sisters. But Tejas Vijay Deoskar has clarified that in his film; both the talented actresses are not playing sisters but are connected through the narrative.

Renuka Shahane revealed that Tejas Vijay Deoskar used to make documentary films and had approached her for a project nine years ago. Though things didn’t work out between them then, they kept in touch. Then he approached her for this film and she readily agreed to do it. It was only then that she was told that Madhuri Dixit is playing the lead. She was thrilled to know that as she had hoped for the longest time that Madhuri Dixit should do a Marathi film. She also added that this film is a perfect launch for her in Marathi cinema.

Renuka Shahane then went back in time and shared some wonderful memories from Hum Aapke Hai Koun sets. She said that Madhuri Dixit’s mom used to accompany her on the sets and Renuka would chat with her in Marathi. She shared a warm relationship with Madhuri despite she being a big star. Renuka then even went on to say that if one gets a chance to work with Madhuri Dixit, he/she should be offering money to the producer instead of the other way round.

The untitled film is being shot in Mumbai and will proceed to Pune. A foreign schedule is also on the cards, most probably. The filming commenced last week and Renuka Shahane said that both took off from where they had left off. She observed that both she and Madhuri Dixit had a lot of things in common – both are married and both have two boys in the same age group.