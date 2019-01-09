Woah! Varun Dhawan to perform at Attari-Wagah border LIVE for a film

Not too long ago we had reported that Varun Dhawan will be kicking off his dance film with Shraddha Kapoor. We hear that the makers have some extensive plans for the film. As mentioned before, the first schedule of this film, which is said to be tentatively titled as Street Dancer, will be starting in Punjab. And now it has been reported that the film will also be shot in Attari-Wagah border.

Varun Dhawan will once again be seen in his dancer avatar for the forthcoming Remo D’Souza film. We had earlier reported that a few scenes and a song sequence will be shot in Punjab. The latter will also feature Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa who will be doing a special appearance and sharing screen space with Varun. On the other hand, we also hear that a live performance of the film will be shot at Attari-Wagah border.

If the current reports are to be believed, the plan is to shoot the live performance in front of the audience at the border on January 26 [Republic Day of India]. The actor will be accompanied by the team, The V Unbeatable Dance Crew, which became popular after featuring in the reality show Dance Plus 4, judged by the choreographer turned filmmaker Remo. The dance troupe will be dancing alongside the actor for the performance that will be filmed at the border.

As per these reports, the shooting in Amritsar is expected to be completed by January 28. After that the team will take off to the UK to shoot the rest of the film. The story of the film revolves around a Punjabi boy raised in London and hence the film’s members will be shifting to foreign shores to complete the rest of the film.

The said film, apparently titled Street Dancer, will also feature Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Nora Fatehi too is said to have joined the star cast and the film is expected to feature a couple of international dancers too in an integral role.

Also Read: Confirmed! Nora Fatehi joins Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for Bhushan Kumar & Remo D’souza’s next