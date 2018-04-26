Bollywood Hungama
WOAH! Tiger Shroff to FIGHT Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj’s next

BySubhash K. Jha

It would be quite a battle to a bloody finish in Yash Raj Film’s next untitled venture that brings together Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a combat film that would feature action between the two agile stars on a scale never seen before.

Hrithik would have to get rid of the flab that he has acquired to play mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30 before he can face his fan-turned-nemesis Tiger Shroff.

Says Tiger, “We’ve a lot of fights together on screen. And I wonder how I will manage them because I am his greatest fan, and I can’t see myself confronting him physically. I will have to make myself strong from within to be able to take on my childhood idol.”

