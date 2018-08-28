WOAH! Soundarya Sharma to feature in Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman

Remember the actress Soundarya Sharma from the film Ranchi Diaries? Well though she is yet to announce her next Bollywood venture, we hear that Soundarya has bagged a role of lifetime. If reports are to be believed then Soundarya Sharma has been roped in to feature in the second instalment of the DC comics film Wonder Woman that stars none other than the stunning Gal Gadot.

As per reports, the film titled Wonder Woman 1984 will feature Soundarya in a prominent role and the actress will commence shooting for the same in October. Talking about the same, Soundarya confirmed the development in a statement saying that it was exhilarating to be part of such a film and that it was literally a dream come true to play a character that she has idolized.

Though not much of Soundarya Sharma’s role in the film is known, fans across the world are eagerly anticipating the release of the film. Gadot too has been teasing fans with images from the film along with the tag #WW84 that has been generating quite a bit of hype.