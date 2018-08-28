Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.08.2018 | 8:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gold Satyameva Jayate Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Stree Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

WOAH! Soundarya Sharma to feature in Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Remember the actress Soundarya Sharma from the film Ranchi Diaries? Well though she is yet to announce her next Bollywood venture, we hear that Soundarya has bagged a role of lifetime. If reports are to be believed then Soundarya Sharma has been roped in to feature in the second instalment of the DC comics film Wonder Woman that stars none other than the stunning Gal Gadot.

Soundarya Sharma to feature in Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman

As per reports, the film titled Wonder Woman 1984 will feature Soundarya in a prominent role and the actress will commence shooting for the same in October. Talking about the same, Soundarya confirmed the development in a statement saying that it was exhilarating to be part of such a film and that it was literally a dream come true to play a character that she has idolized.

Though not much of Soundarya Sharma’s role in the film is known, fans across the world are eagerly anticipating the release of the film. Gadot too has been teasing fans with images from the film along with the tag #WW84 that has been generating quite a bit of hype.

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

SAAHO: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot…

BREAKING: Jhamu Sughand banner to be REVIVED…

A jury member thought Priyanka Chopra was…

Mahesh Bhatt is SHOCKED after Mallika…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification