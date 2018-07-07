Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.07.2018 | 5:39 PM IST

WOAH! Shahid Kapoor shot a three and a half minute long monologue without any cuts in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor whose recent release Padmaavat was a huge success at the box office, is currently shooting the climax of his next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Mumbai. The film directed by Shree Narayan Singh also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Shahid Kapoor who plays a lawyer in the film recently shot for a court-room scene and left the entire team stunned.

According to a source, “The monologue in Batti Gul Meter Chalu is even longer than the one that Shahid had performed for Haider. He rehearsed his dialogues during his break. When he came on the sets, he discussed the shot with director Shree Narayan Singh and delivered a cracker of a scene. Shree, Shraddha, Yami and the entire crew present on the sets started clapping for him”

His director Shree Narayan Singh is all praises for the actor. He says, “Even if I don’t put any background music in the scene, audiences will still cry watching it. Everybody on the set had become emotional while seeing him perform. I haven’t worked with many actors, but Shahid is brilliant. We have become good friends. We are teaming up again for a thriller set in UP.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama, which depicts the story of a common man and his struggle against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills.

Also ReadHere’s why the makers of Arjun Reddy planned to prepone the Mumbai schedule for Shahid Kapoor

