WOAH! Salman Khan turns producer for Kapil Sharma show and here’s what it is all about

Salman Khan may be busy with his film commitments but the superstar has always expressed keen interest in television content too. There were reports of the actor producing a biopic series on the wrestler Gama Pehlwan with Sohail Khan playing the lead role. While there has been no progress on that front, it seems that another show has taken his fancy. It will be the comeback show of Kapil Sharma, who is returning to the small screen after a short hiatus.

Readers may be aware that two shows of Kapil Sharma had to end abruptly after the comedian turned actor expressed his health issues. He was reportedly dealing with anxiety, alcohol issues and he was recently seen taking a break for the treatment. Now along with reports of his impending marriage with Ginni Chatrath, there is also immense buzz about his comeback on the small screen.

If reports are to be believed now, his new comeback show on television will be produced by Salman Khan. The production house that the superstar owns has apparently even agreed to do the same along with Kapil Sharma. While there were initial plans of Kapil producing the show, during his last show, the channel had roped in another production house. So this time around, Kapil decided to join hands with his friend Bollywood friend Salman Khan.

Also, these reports state that the work on the sets of the show has already kicked off in Film City. It is being said that these sets have been created in the same location where the previous shows were shot and it has been erected on floor eight. Earlier there was also buzz that Kapil is planning to make a comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show and not the Family Time With Kapil Sharma show.

On the personal front, Kapil is expected to be tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath in December.

Also Read: Nikhil Dwivedi and Madhu Mantena snapped at Salman Khan’s residence