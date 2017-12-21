WOAH! Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai to see a massive worldwide release across 5700 screens

The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film Tiger Zinda Hai that features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif returning to play the roles of Tiger and Zoya from the 2013 release Ek Tha Tiger is just a day away from release. However, though the film hit screens in overseas markets today we hear that the Yash Raj Films’ production will see a massive release in both the international and domestic markets.

If fact, reports state that while in India Tiger Zinda Hai whose advance booking opened on Sunday, will hit a total of 4600 screens. Similarly, keeping in mind Salman Khan’s massive fan following in the overseas markets, Tiger Zinda Hai will see one of the biggest international releases across 1100 screens. With this, the film which promises to end 2017 with a bang will in essence hit a massive 5700 screens worldwide.

As for the film itself, Tiger Zinda Hai, which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year will hit screens tomorrow on December 22.