WOAH! Rajkumar Hirani dropped a track from the final cut of Sanju and here’s why…

Earlier we had reported that the soon to release Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was rather a long one with a run time of 2 hours 35 minutes. However, now we hear that the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani has in fact dropped out an entire song sequence from the final cut of Sanju. Talking about what it is like editing a film and taking decision to drop certain scenes and sequences, Hirani elaborates, “I think the film is bigger than an individual scene. Even if you think you have spent a lot of days in getting that one scene right, but then in the larger scheme of things, if you think that one scene is not working, you have to be merciless and say ‘chod do isko… nikal do’.”

Further revealing details of why he decided to not use the track in the final cut of Sanju, Hirani reasoned, “In this film we have removed a song actually. In isolation, I loved that song, but mujhe laga woh film ka pace ko rok raha tha aur kahaani ko tod raha tha (I felt that the song was obstructing the pace of the film and it was breaking the narrative) so we had to edit it out.” When prodded further about his process and whether he took other crew members opinions into view, Hirani went on to add, “Sometimes you wonder whether the actor will have an issue with a said scene being removed, but again you have to look at the larger picture and then take a call.”

However, though the said song sequence will not be featured in the film, Raju Hirani is quick to state that since the track is a rather good one, it will be used as a standalone song as part of the promotions of the film.

As for the film itself, Sanju that stars Ranbir Kapoor in the title role as Sanjay Dutt is slated to hit screens on June 29.