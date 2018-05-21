WOAH! Jacqueline Fernandez used no stunt double for Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez who has shot action sequences for her upcoming film used no stunt doubles for her scenes. The actress who has been a part of action flicks earlier will be seen performing hard-core action sequences for the first time in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Jacqueline Fernandez had undergone rigorous training and extensive workout to nail the action sequences. The actress shot for hand to hand combat sequences for the first time. Shouldering the action sequences on her own, the Judwaa 2 actress has been training for MMA, kickboxing and other forms of action to perfect her act. With an extensive training of over months prepping for 2 hours daily to master her action moves.

Race 3 will be taking the action and thrill a notch higher in the third franchise. While Jacqueline Fernandez played a pivotal part in the second instalment, the actress will be leading the film in its third part.

Jacqueline Fernandez who has undergone extensive training refused to use a body double for the action sequences while shooting at Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. The production unit was contented to see Jacqueline’s action mode on. Performing stylized high octane action sequences, the trailer showed us the glimpse of Jacqueline in the fierce look.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently gearing up for the release of Race 3 which will mark her second Eid release after Kick.

