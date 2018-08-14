WOAH! CBFC mutes references of political parties BJP and Congress in John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate

Tomorrow we’ll see the much talked about John Abraham – Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate hitting screens. But in the run upto its release, there have been numerous rumours surrounding the film, especially about certain sequences that have been axed to avoid hurting religious sentiments. Now, we hear that the Central Board of Film Certification has also had reference to political parties’ viz. BJP and Congress muted in the film.

In fact, a total of one minute of Satyameva Jayate’s run time has been edited out, from which the words BJP and Congress have been muted. Apart from this, the one minute that has been removed from the film contains scenes like the burning National emblem, a five second dialogue talking about the police force, reference to the country and a couple of other dialogue cuts. Though no details on why the said political party names were muted, we guess given the current political scenario in the country, some questions are better left unasked.

As for the film, Satyameva Jayate is directed by Milap Zaveri. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, the film stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma in lead roles.

Also Read: Satyameva Jayate actress Aisha Sharma takes up aerial yoga