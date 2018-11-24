WOAH! Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Naseeruddin Shah to team up for a film?

Amitabh Bachchan today may be one of the most respected and accomplished actors in the industry. But that has never stopped the veteran actor from appreciating new talent, case in point being recently when Bachchan commended Rajkummar Rao for a stellar performance. Well now we hear that the two actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao are set to unite on the big screen. If that wasn’t enough, we also hear that another veteran actor and thespian, Naseruddin Shah, will be joining them as well.

If what we hear is true, then director Kabir Kaushik, yeah the same guy who directed the 2010 film Hum Tum Aur Ghost and the 2012 film Maximum, has achieved a casting coup of sorts by casting all three for his next venture. While details on the yet untitled venture are unknown, it is learnt that Kaushik is looking at going on floors with the said venture in 2019.

While the casting of the film is certainly a first, if this development is true it will certainly be interesting to watch Bachchan, Rajkummar and Naseruddin sharing screen space. And with Kaushik’s film featuring them on the same platform, the audience will surely be in for a treat. However, with no official confirmation on this venture yet, we guess it will be a wait and watch to see what materializes of this.

