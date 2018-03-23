WOAH! Aamir Khan admits to suffering from an obsessive personality

Aamir Khan defines superstardom with excellence. Having delivered roles and films that broke new grounds and wooed audiences in India and worldwide, the Perfectionist Khan reveals that he has a major flaw in his life – his obsessive personality!

In fact, Aamir is still dealing with his obsessive personality while he continues to create more memorable, path-breaking films. Talking about the same Aamir Khan revealed, “My biggest flaw is my obsessive personality. I get obsessed with anything that I do. I am still dealing with this and my struggle to overcome it continues.”

Back on the film front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Secret Superstar that did impressively well at the Chinese box office. Currently the actor is busy working on his next venture Thugs of Hindostan that is produced by Yash Raj Films. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in addition to Aamir Khan.

