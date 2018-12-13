Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.12.2018 | 2:12 PM IST

‘Wink girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier is most searched personality on Google in 2018 followed by Nick Jonas, Sapna Choudhary and Priyanka Chopra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As the year is coming to a close, Google, like every year, has released the top most searched celebs of 2018 in India. While last year it was Sunny Leone who was the most searched personality, but this year she has been dethroned by none other than teen Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier famously known as ‘wink girl’.

1. Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame with her famous wink in the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from the film Oru Addar Love. This led to her becoming the most searched personality of the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

~Carpe diem~✨

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

2. Nick Jonas, Hollywood popstar and Priyanka Chopra‘s husband, is at the second position. His relationship with Priyanka Chopra, who is 10 years older than him, became the talk of the nation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

3. Sapna Choudhary, who shot to fame with her Bigg Boss, stint comes on the third position.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

4. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is at fourth position as she began making waves this year both in Bollywood and Hollywood ever since rumours of her relationship with Nick Jonas until they finally confirmed their engagement in August.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#BacheloretteVibes

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

5. Another spouse who has made it to the list is Anand Ahuja, businessman and Sonam Kapoor‘s husband. Founder and CEO of popular sneaker brand Bhane, the entrepreneur came into limelight ever since the wedding in May 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks @bof for having us … sorry @sonamkapoor for my ???? faces… I can’t help it! ????????????‍♂

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

6. Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, even before her debut film Kedarnath‘s release, was already making waves on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????????????

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

7. Salman Khan, not only was the highest paid celebrity on Forbes India list, but also made it to top 10 in Google’s search list.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

8. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, became a member of the Royal family after her grand wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Priyanka Chopra was one of the stars who had attended the ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

9. Anup Jalota, veteran singer and also widely known as ‘Bhajan Samraat’, was a Bigg Boss contestant this year. He was definitely making headlines when he entered the Bigg Boss house with his student Jasleen Matharu. They claimed to be a couple on the show until they were evicted and revealed that it was all for publicity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anup jalota (@jalotaanup) on

10. Boney Kapoor made it to top 10 in Google’s search list mainly because of his wife, late superstar Sridevi‘s untimely demise earlier in February.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@sridevibkapoor) on

