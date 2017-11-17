Will Sridevi make a guest appearance in her daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s debut Dhadak?

There is a strong buzz around Karan Johar’s production house that the mighty Sridevi is likely to make a cameo appearance in her darling daughter Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak.

Says a source close to the development, “The role of the girl’s mother in this film is brief but very important. And the woman must look graceful dignified and be able to express her love for her rebellious daughter and be able to stand up for her against the father who is vehemently opposed to her daughter marrying a boy from a socio-economically backward section. Srideviji will add a completely new dimension to the plot.”

While the Diva’s yes is awaited to this alluring prospect of seeing the legendary mother lending celluloid succor and sustenance to her daughter’s debut, we can safely say that Karan Johar’s take on Manjul Nagraj’s Sairat will be very different from the original.

A source in the know says, “Karan Johar has selected Shashank Khaitan to direct Dhadak because Khaitan understands small town romances. He has done them in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Karan wants the rich-poor romance to remain. And the small town setting would remain. However the look of the film would be up-scaled drastically. The original Marathi film had two working class newcomers who played youngsters from villagers. Sridevi’s daughter can’t be launched like Rinku Rajguru in Sairat. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor wanted a glamorous lavish launch for their daughter. They were very clear on that.”