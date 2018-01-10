Who will play the surrogate mother in Jasmine – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Parineeti Chopra?

Shree Narayan Singh the director of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha has just announced his new film Jasmine about a womb on hire. According to sources it is a bold brave story on woman’s empowerment and her right to assert her sexuality.

It’s about a Gujarati girl who “hires” her womb for conception and then becomes attached to the baby when it is born. Shree Narayan who will co-produce the film along with Prernaa Arora and her company Kriarj wants to cast either Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Parineeti Chopra in the title role in Jasmine.

Interestingly both the actresses are nicknamed ‘Pari’.

So which Pari will play Jasmine? Says a source close to the project, “At the moment it looks like Parineeti will beat Aishwarya to the role as Aishwarya’s dates are not available. The team wants to start the film in August for a start-to-finish schedule.”