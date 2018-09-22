Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.09.2018 | 6:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Paltan Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Will Mahesh Bhatt resurrect Aditya Roy Kapur’s career?

BySubhash K. Jha

Mahesh Bhatt‘s Sadak 2 will be a litmus test for several careers. Not only is Mahesh Bhatt making a comeback to direction after 19 years, his daughter, Pooja Bhatt returns to acting after a huge hiatus. Would Sadak 2 resurrect these careers?

Will Mahesh Bhatt resurrect Aditya Roy Kapur's career

As for Sanjay Dutt, he has not had a success since his return from incarceration. But the career that needs the optimum push right now is that of Aditya Roy Kapur. After a spectacular impact in Aashiqui 2, Aditya’s career has gone downhill at a rapid pace. Apparently, there was a debate among the Bhatt’s whether to cast Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt as the second pair in Sadak 2.

Says a source in the know, “It was Alia’s idea to persuade her father to return to direction with Sadak 2 . While Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the original lead pair from Sadak, were a given, it was the other pair that the Bhatt’s mulled over. While Ranbir Kapoor was the obvious first choice opposite Alia, the languishing Aditya Roy Kapur finally bagged the part. Mahesh believes his career can be revived.”

Also Read: After Sadak 2 announcement, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt share heartwarming memories on dad Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Stree is just not slowing down,…

Kajol to make a special appearance in Karan…

Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction with SADAK…

Here’s why Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor thinks…

Alia Bhatt opens up her wardrobe for fans…

Anushka Sharma thinks her Sui Dhaaga co-star…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification