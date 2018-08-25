Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.08.2018 | 5:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gold Satyameva Jayate Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Stree Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Who will finally play Narendra Modi?

BySubhash K. Jha

There is a vast behind-the-scenes clamour to do a bio-pic on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apparently, the actors shortlisted to play the Prime Minister are Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher.

Who will finally play Narendra Modi

“Of course the final decision will be left to the Party high command,” says a source close to the project. “But, it will be an official bio-pic showing Modiji’s rise from the poorest of the poor to the holder of the highest office of the land.”

Apparently, Akshay Kumar is a favourite for the role as he can draw in the audience. However, Paresh Rawal with his Gujarati cultural identity would fit nicely into Modiji’s parts.

It remains to be seen who finally bags the prestigious role.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan join George Clooney amongst Forbes top 10 highest paid actors in the world

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar - Farah Khan patch up with…

Box Office: Gold and Satyameva Jayate…

Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer Gold…

Box Office: Gold and Satyameva Jayate are…

Box Office: Gold Day 10 in overseas

Find out what Mouni Roy shared with Ranbir…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification