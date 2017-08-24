“We will commence shooting for Race 3 in October – November” – Ramesh Taurani

Earlier we had reported that Ramesh Taurani was pretty keen on making the third instalment to the hit Race franchise. Later it was revealed that the makers of the film had in fact roped in Salman Khan to feature in the film, followed by reports which stated that the actor would be seen sharing screen space with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. More recently, we learnt that the said film would be directed by the choreographer turned director Remo D’souza.

Well now we hear that though the entire cast of Race 3 is yet to be announced, the makers of the film are looking to commence work on the same this year. Talking about starting the film Ramesh Taurani adds, “Yes Salman Khan is a part of Race 3 and we are looking to commence shooting for the film in October – November this year”. Prod the producer – director for more details and Taurani adds, “We have not yet announced the rest of the cast yet, but we will be making an announcement of the same sometime next week”.

Salman Khan certainly has his hands full with the Ali Abbas Zafar directed venture Tiger Zinda Hai that also stars Katrina Kaif and Dabangg 3. Similarly, Jacqueline Fernandez, who is gearing up for her release this Friday with A Gentleman hitting screens will next be seen in Judwaa 2 and Drive.