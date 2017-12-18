Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play a grey role in Siddharth Anand and Prernaa Arora’s thriller?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a signing spree. We had informed you about the actress acting with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun produced by Anurag Kashyap’s production house. Aishwarya is currently completing the shoot of her next release Fanne Khan with Rajkummar Rao and we have come to know that she has been approached for a thriller. Buzz is that the film will be a modern-day adaptation of a Bollywood thriller of the 1960s. Interestingly, Aishwarya’s film will see the coming together of Prernaa Arora and Siddharth Anand to produce the film. The duo had a fall-out last year over an action film, which was also marked as Sanjay Dutt’s comeback vehicle but recently patched up. Aishwarya had last played a grey role in Ram Gopal Varma’s political crime thriller Sarkar Raj (2008).

Says a trade source, “Prernaa and Siddharth’s film will be a slick, stylish thriller with Aishwarya as the protagonist. Aishwarya has liked the concept as the actress and Prernaa get along very well. In fact, Aishwarya had attended the producer’s birthday party on December 9. Prernaa had mentioned earlier in her interviews that she is planning another film with the actress. This is the one that she has approached Aishwarya for and is keen that the actress does it. It’s a grey role with various layers to it and requires a powerful performer. Ash plays a woman who goes through an interesting transformation. It’s a role the actress has never played before. While she has played roles with grey shades earlier including, Khakee, Dhoom 2 and Sarkar Raj, this one will be the most challenging so far.”

In 2016, Siddharth and Prernaa had a fall-out over Sanjay Dutt’s first film after he was released from prison. The source adds, “This was Sanju’s first film but the film kept getting delayed. Apparently Siddharth and Prernaa could not see eye-to-eye on their choice of actresses opposite Sanju. The director had asked for more time for pre-production work but Dutt chose to opt out as he signed other films. Since then Prernaa and Siddharth have shared cold vibes. Siddharth moved on to his next, produced by Aditya Chopra‘s and starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. That upset Prernaa more and they stopped talking to each other. But they met recently and sorted out their past issues and decided to seal their patch-up with a co-production. They will be producing this film together. They are waiting to give Aishwarya a narration and her final nod to the project.”