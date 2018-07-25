Whoa! Vivek Oberoi to romance this actress in his Sandalwood debut

After playing many roles including villain in Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi is now focusing on regional films. The actor, who is more than happy to explore the industries down south, will be making his Sandalwood debut this year with Rustum. And now one of the popular actresses of the Kannada industry will essay the role of his love interest.

The Kannada film is ideally a multi starrer which also stars Shivarajkumar in the lead role along with Shraddha Srinath. On the other hand, Rachita Ram, who is known as the dimpled queen, will be playing the love interest of Vivek Oberoi as per recent reports. If these reports are to be believed, Rachita is super excited to share screen space opposite the Bollywood actor.

In fact, these reports also suggest that Rachita has grown up watching Shivarajkumar on the big screen and is equally thrilled about doing a film along with him. On the other hand, the other actor of Rustum, Shraddha Srinath is expected to feature in a Bollywood film. She will be seen opposite Ali Fazal in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s much delayed project Milan Talkies.

As for Rustum, we hear that Shivarajkumar is said to be playing the role of a cop. However, the role which will be played by Vivek Oberoi is yet to be revealed. Besides them, newbie Arjun Gowda is expected to be the antagonist in the film that is also expected to star Gouravam fame Harish Uthaman.

Rustum also marks the directorial debut of stunt choreographer Ravi Varma and the music is said to be composed by AnoopSelin. Produced by Jayanna Combines, the film’s shooting is expected to have been commenced earlier this month.

Speaking of Vivek Oberoi, the actor marked his debut in the Tamil industry with the Ajith starrer Vivegam that released last year. He will also be seen in the Malayalam film alongside superstar Mohanlal in Lucifer to be directed by famous actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.