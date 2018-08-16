Whoa! Uma Thurman starrer Quentin Tarintino’s blockbuster Kill Bill to have a Bollywood remake and here are the details

One of the biggest blockbuster and cult action film Kill Bill has not only received fame in the American market but worldwide. It was one of the most successful commercial hits of the much appreciated filmmaker Quentin Tarintino and starred Uma Thurman in the lead. The film, which is considered to be one of the biggest female oriented action films, is expected to be remade in Bollywood and that too by actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

Nikhil Dwivedi recently turned producer with Veere Di Wedding which was a chick flick starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film did garner good response from varied quarters. Now followed by the same, we hear that Nikhil is keen on continuing with production. Recent reports have it that the producer has now purchased the rights of Kill Bill.

However, further details on that front are yet to be revealed. It is also not yet known if the producer will start work on it anytime soon. Since all of these are in the initial stages, the casting too is yet to be locked. An official announcement on the details is awaited as of now.

Confirming the same, the spokesperson of Nikhil Dwivedi said, “After producing Veere Di Wedding, actor Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has bagged the rights for the two part series of Quentin Tarantino’s famous film Kill Bill. He will be making an official announcement soon.”

Speaking of Kill Bill, readers may be aware that the film was released in two volumes in 2003 and 2004 respectively. While it was made together, the length of the film was as long as 4 hours and hence the makers decided to release it in two parts. Kill Bill 1 and Kill Bill 2 tasted immense success and raked in moolah at the box office.

Starring Uma Thurman as a martial arts trained assassin, the film featured her in the role of the Bride who seeks revenge on her lover and leader of their gang Bill played by David Carradine and other assassins after they attack her and their unborn child in a chapel.

