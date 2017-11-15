WHOA! Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar starrer Padman to have its last schedule in US

With the announcement of a Hollywood studio like Sony Pictures collaborating with the producers of Padman, the makers of the film are obviously thrilled with the latest developments. On the other hand, the film, which is considered to be one of the first releases next year, is yet to finish its last schedule.

Akshay Kumar, who will be playing the protagonist in Padman along with Sonam Kapoor as a journalist, will soon fly to the US to finish the final schedule of the film and travelling along with him will also be Sonam. However, we hear that the shoot will be a short one and we hear that the duo are all set to fly to New York on November 15, that is today.

Padman, which is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganatham, will also feature Radhika Apte as Akshay Kumar’s wife. The film revolves around social activist Arunachalam, who decided to come up with a cheaper alternative of sanitary pads to improve the hygiene condition for women in his village at reasonable rates.

Padman, directed by R Balki, also marks the foray of Twinkle Khanna into film production and is slated to release on January 26 next year, marking the occasion of India’s Republic Day.