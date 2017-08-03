WHOA! Shah Rukh Khan visits his old DDA flat in Delhi with his kids; drops a note for present residents

Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping busy with the promotional tour for his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. SRK along with Anushka Sharma and director Imtiaz Ali visited New Delhi which was their last trip for the promotions and launched of the song ‘Phurr’. The trio launched the song which is a collaboration between Pritam Chakraborty and international artist DJ Diplo.

While in Delhi, which is Shah Rukh Khan’s hometown, he took his kids to his old DDA flat. Speaking to a leading daily, SRK revealed that he took his kids to his old C-73 223 DDA flat around 2:30 am in the morning to show his kids his previous home before he moved to Mumbai. As the present residents were sleeping, he left a note for the people living there. When asked what he had written in the note, Shah Rukh Khan said that he used to live there and had come to show his kids the flat. They were sleeping otherwise he would have disturbed them.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and is all set to release on August 4, 2017.