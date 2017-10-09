WHOA! Salman Khan to launch brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and here are the details

Salman Khan’s Khandaan is famous for their warmth and helpful nature. The superstar Khan has time and again turned godfather to many aspiring stars including star kids. So, it didn’t come as a surprise when he decided to do the same for brother-in-law Aayush Sharma [Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband]. But now, the speculations have turned into reality, as Salman Khan himself has revealed that they have indeed started the prep for Aayush Sharma’s big Bollywood debut.

Produced under Salman Khan’s home banner SKF [Salman Khan Films], the film in question is reportedly a love story set at the backdrop of Gujarat. Talking about the film, Salman Khan mentioned that they will be kick starting the film early next year and is planning to release it in the second half of 2018. As of now, Aayush Sharma has apparently started attending workshops for the film.

The yet to be titled venture will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala who has previously assisted Ali Abbas Zafar in Sultan and has also worked in several films prior to it. As for the actress we hear that the details are yet to be finalized. It is also being said that once the leading lady comes on board, Aayush will be attending workshops with her too for the film.

On the other hand, Aayush Sharma has been prepping for his big Bollywood debut since the past three years. It is a known fact that Aayush was present on the sets of several Salman Khan films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and even the recent Tubelight. It seems that the superstar Khan was waiting for Aayush to complete his prep before he decided on his launch pad. Aayush decided to learn all about the industry by assisting Salman and his team for films, where he also learnt acting. Besides that, he has also taken classes for dance and action.

As for his debut venture, the film is expected to go on floor in February next year.