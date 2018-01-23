WHOA! This restaurant serves biryani inspired by Anil Kapoor

It is not new to see fans doing some interesting and creative stuff to show their love their respective favourite stars. Whether it is a cocktail named after a character or a restaurant completely dedicated to the theme revolving an actor, fans are known to do some intriguing things that often leave the stars overwhelmed. It was no different for evergreen Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor who now has a signature dish of a restaurant dedicated to his way.

Fans show appreciation for their stars in myriad ways and this is an example of it. Recently, an eatery in Byculla revised its menu on the occasion of New Year and decided to serve a biryani named after Anil Kapoor’s most loved character in Ram Lakhan, called Lakhan Jhakaas Biryani.

The actor who popularized bushy moustache and the term ‘jhakaas’ [superb], was glad to know that people remember his character even after 28 years. Interestingly, the recipe has been shared by the actor’s former chef. Talking about this sweet gesture, Anil said, “I’ve heard about this dish. It [news] left me surprised. I am happy that the character is loved so much.”

With a long-standing fan-base, Kapoor will soon hit the big screen with KriArj Entertainment’s Fanne Khan, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, this year. The actor is also set to share screen space with his real life son Harshvardhan Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra biopic and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga respectively.