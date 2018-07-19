WHOA! Nawazuddin Siddiqui to come TOGETHER with Rajinikanth in this South film

While he is known for varied unconventional roles in Hindi films, having him in a South film would be an intriguing one, wouldn’t it? Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known as Manjhi – The Mountain Man and Raman Raghav – the serial killer, will now feature alongside Sivaji – The Boss Rajinikanth! The Kaala actor who has dived into his next project in Dehradun, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will feature in Siddiqui.

Although the details of his role are kept under wraps, it will be intriguing to see the megastar Rajinikanth and Nawazuddin Siddiqui share screen space. Interestingly, it is also said to be the first the duo will share screen space. Expected to be one of the most awaited and biggest films of the year, it is also said to feature Simran Bagga in lead role. Whereas, it was earlier revealed that Vikram Vedha award winner Vijay Sethupati will be the main antagonist in this action film.

Making the official announcement on social media, Sun Pictures shared this message along with a picture announcing the good news. They shared that Simran and Nawazuddin are coming together for the first time to share screen space with superstar Rajini. Here’s a glimpse of the tweet:

We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures pic.twitter.com/LmsAHuqdWM — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 18, 2018

Speaking of the film, the Kartik Subbaraj film has already completed its first schedule in Dehradun along with Rajinikanth. The makers are also expected to shoot in Madurai. If reports are to be believed, the makers are keen on wrapping up the filming of the untitled project by the end of this year. The details of the release date are yet to be announced.

Besides these four actors, the film is also said to star a few personas from South like Bobby Simha, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash amongst others.