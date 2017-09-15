Bollywood Hungama
WHOA! Monica Bellucci is coming to India for MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just like every year, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2017 promises to bigger than ever. The festival will take place from October 12 to 18. With bringing more diversity in its 19th edition, a huge Hollywood star is making her way to India.

Hollywood star Monica Bellucci will be attending the upcoming MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival. The 52-year-old Hollywood star will be honoured here. The festival will also screen Monica’s two films- On The Milky Road and Irreversible.

Director and Chairperson of MAMI, Anupama Chopra was delighted to announce that Monica Bellucci will become a part of the festival. Monica’s statement read, “I am very touched and honoured to receive an award by the Mumbai Film Festival as well as presenting some of my films there. It is very exciting to come to India for the first time. Thank you MAMI for the invitation.”

The 19th edition of MAMI Film Festival will showcase 220 films from 49 countries and in 51 languages.

