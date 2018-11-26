Whoa! Mandana Karimi kicks off her entrepreneurial venture, an eatery in Mumbai

We all know that many actors have taken their love for food and spreading joy a step ahead by starting off related ventures. Amongst actresses, we have Jacqueline Fernandez who kicked off Sri Lankan cuisine restaurant in her hometown and another spread of Thai and Asian delicacies in Mumbai. Joining their league is none other than Mandana Karimi. The actress has decided to start her new venture and shared the good news on social media.

Going by her recent post that she shared on her Instagram page, Mandana Karimi has taken to social media to announce about her entrepreneurial venture. According to her post, Mandana revealed that she has now become the proprietor to a venture which has apparently been titled Mandana’s Kitchen. Sharing a picture, she captioned the same saying, “I’m stupidly proud of myself today ?? Yes “ proprietor “ that’s ME #comingsoon #mandanaskitchen #food #iranian #wishmeluck.”

Also, if one has to go by her hashtags, we believe that the actress is keen on keeping the cuisine Iranian which is her native cuisine. She also asked her well-wishers to send her all the best wishes before kicking off her new eatery.

Here’s a glimpse of her post:

