WHOA! Madhuri Dixit-Nene to make her acting debut in Marathi film

From a 90s diva to a reality show judge to a dance teacher, Madhuri Dixit Nene has been venturing into varied projects. Now the actress is all set to enter the Indian regional film industry as she gears up for her first Marathi debut film.

While she was often referred to as the ‘Marathi mulgi’, Madhuri Dixit was rarely part of Marathi cinema and has now decided to experiment with the same. The film, which is yet to be titled, is said to be a slice of life film that revolves around self-realization journey of a women peppered with elements of humour in its narrative.

Talking about the subject, Madhuri said, “It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone’s heart.”

As mentioned before, this is her first Marathi film and talking about the contemporary Marathi cinema, the actress is also praises for it. Madhuri Dixit added, “Marathi cinema is evolving so beautifully and seeing such incredible stories being told makes me beam with pride. I have received a number of scripts over the years since doing a Marathi film was always something I was open to. But the scripts didn’t excite me as this one did. When I read this script, it stood out and with the amazing team behind it; I knew that this is what I wanted to be a part of.”

To be directed by Tejas Prabha, it is written by Vijay Deoskar along with Devashree Shivadekar. The film is co-produced by Subhedar and Aarti Subhedar of Blue Mustang Creations along with Vivek Rangachari and Arun Rangachari of Dar Motion Pictures (producers of The Lunch Box). The untitled venture is in pre-production and is all set to go on floors by the end of this year.