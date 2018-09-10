Whoa! Love, Sex Aur Dhoka actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha come together for this Hansal Mehta – Ajay Devgn film

Rajkummar Rao, who last featured in the blockbuster Stree that is still running in full houses has bagged a new venture. The actor, who already has a couple of films in pipeline, will now reunite with his Love, Sex Aur Dhoka anthology co-actor Nushrat Bharucha. While the two of them featured in different stories in their previous films, this time around they will play the lead couple in the Hansal Mehta – Ajay Devgn collaboration Turram Khan.

In earlier reports, we had mentioned that Ajay Devgn is all set to produce a film along with his De De Pyaar De producer Luv Ranjan. The film will be directed by Hansal Mehta. Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Turram Khan is expected to be a social comedy drama and it is expected to go on floor in November this year.

Expressing his happiness over working with Ajay and Luv, Hansal stated in reports that it is his first out and out comedy and described the experience of making a debut all over again. On the other hand, he is also super thrilled to collaborate with his favourite hero Rajkummar Rao, with whom he has made some amazing off beat films like Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta. He considers this as a new chapter in Rajkummar’s filmography.

Hansal Mehta was also happy to work with Nushrat Bharucha who has been a Luv Ranjan favourite. From the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series to the last Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actress and the filmmaker have joined hands for three films until now.

Rajkummar Rao described the film as a comedy that one will take back home. He also revealed that he has known Nushrat since their auditioning days and hence he is equally looking forward for the new collaboration. As for Nushrat, she loves Hansal Mehta films. Speaking on her role, she went on to add that it is an earthy character from UP.

