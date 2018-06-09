Whoa! Did you know Salman Khan did all the stunts in Race 3 by himself without a body double? Remo D’Souza REVEALS!

Many actors including Akshay Kumar have often been appreciated for doing stunts without body doubles. Salman Khan too decided to do so in his latest release, Race 3. And that too considering that he had to be a part of a sleek action franchise like this one. In fact, the director of the film, Remo D’Souza was more than impressed with the superstar’s efforts.

Speaking about it in recent reports, filmmaker Remo D’Souza stated that Salman Khan is absolutely fit even at the age of 52. The director believes that the superstar can give the younger lot of actors a run of their money with his fitness. Reminiscing about shooting in Thailand, Remo was left in awe of Salman when the latter decided to ride the bike by himself for an action sequence which was supposed to be shot amidst the wilderness of jungles.

Movie buffs may be aware that Race is associated with a certain kind of action and the makers often think of taking the action quotient to the next level in its subsequent instalment. Remo D’Souza too was no different. Considering that he was being associated with the franchise for the first time, Remo too wanted to take the action to a higher level. He maintained in these reports that he has sincerely attempted to do the same.

Also, the choreographer turned filmmaker is extremely happy that Salman Khan not only supported him but also performed all stunts with ease. According to Remo, the fact that the superstar is aware about his job, inside-out proves beneficial for him to perform the stunts.

Speaking on the instructions he had given action directors Tom Struthers and Anal Arasu, Remo revealed that he had only two requirements, the action should larger-than-life and that it should be in tandem with Salman Khan’s star power.

Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles. It is slated to release next week, on June 15 marking the occasion of Eid.

