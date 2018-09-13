Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan to start her own RADIO show and here’s what it is about

Well from an actress to a designer to now a radio jockey, there is no stopping to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Not too long ago, we heard that the actress is contemplating on launching her own label of clothes and accessories. Now, another update is that Kareena is planning to explore the world of radio with her own show. In fact, her bestie and popular filmmaker Karan Johar is expected to be rocking it with his radio show and looks like it has inspired the Veere Di Wedding actress too!

If reports are to be believed, it is being said that Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed about her move with Karan Johar, before taking this process forward. And while he gave her thumbs up to go ahead with the idea, the actress too decided to start her own radio show. Interestingly, Kareena will mark her radio debut in the same channel as Karan Johar, ISHQ 104.8 FM.

Furthermore, reports also suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan has already started with the prep for the same and kicked off the same with a photoshoot for it. She will also be recording for the show in a few days. As for the show, although not many details are revealed, we hear that it would be a great opportunity for her fans to interact with their idol on the radio platform. The show is expected to go on air in December.

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed about the show in recent reports wherein she also expressed her excitement adding that she can’t wait for everyone to hear it.

On the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be collaborating with her bestie Karan Johar for two films. One will be Good News which will feature her alongside Akshay Kumar and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also play the leading lady in the Karan Johar directorial Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

