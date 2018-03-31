WHOA! Kamal Haasan meets ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan

Hollywood ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan is currently on his three day trip to India. With films like Interstellar, Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy among others to his credit, the fans are elated to see the filmmaker and hear his cinema work and vision. On his first day, the filmmaker met the south Indian superstar Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle to share a photo with Christopher Nolan. He even mentioned that he apologized to the filmmaker for watching Dunkirk in digital format. Interestingly, Nolan has watched Kamal Haasan’s film Paapanaasam. The caption of the photo read, “Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. ????”

This is Christopher Nolan’s second visit to India. He is accompanied by his wife, Emma Thomas and kids. The visual artist Tacita Dean has also accompanied him on his India tour. Nolan and Dean are in India to support the cause of film preservation and restoration. They will also talk about the importance of cinema during the digital age.

On Friday, Christopher Nolan was invited to attend the lecture by British artist Tacita Dean called ‘Process and the Non-deliberate Act: Why the medium of film is important to artists’.

Christopher Nolan is expected to attend two screenings of his films on Saturday evening. One will be Oscar-nominated Dunkirk, which will be shown in 70mm IMAX at Carnival Cinemas in Mumbai on Saturday at 6 pm. The second film will be Matthew McConaughey starrer Interstellar, which will be shown in 35 mm at Mumbai’s Liberty Cinema on Sunday at 9 pm. Many prominent Indian celebs might join the screenings.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kamal Haasan fights back tears while paying a heartfelt tribute to Sadma co-star Sridevi