Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.11.2017 | 10:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

WHOA! Former boyfriend of Deepika Padukone, Nihar Pandya to now play Bajirao II?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

WHOA! Former boyfriend of Deepika Padukone, Nihar Pandya to now play Bajirao II

She played the love of Bajirao’s life aka Ranveer Singh, Mastani and swept away awards for the year 2015 and now Deepika Padukone is all set to witness her former boyfriend Nihar Pandya in the role of Bajirao II. Yes, Nihar will be a part of the lavish Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, which is currently being shot in Jaipur.

Bajirao II, according to history, was born over three decades post the death of Bajirao I and was crowned as Peshwa by the Maratha nobles. His son Nana Sahib was a childhood associate of Manikarnika aka Rani Laxmibai along with Tantya Tope and Azimullah Khan. As for the film, featuring Kangana Ranaut as Manikarnika, Nihar, we hear has undergone extensive training. Since the film will have him in an epic role of a Peshwa, we hear that he took training in martial arts, weight lifting, and horse riding among others to essay the character of Bajirao II with conviction.

On the other hand, popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande too will be foraying into Bollywood with her role as Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika. Directed by Krish, the film that was launched with much fanfare in Varanasi is slated to release on April 27.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

BJP wants Padmavati to be banned; will the…

">

Padmavati 3D trailer launch faces protests…

">

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid…

">

Ranveer Singh to take Akshay Kumar’s consent…

">

Release of Fukrey 2 delayed; film to now…

">

Introducing Anupriya Goenka, Shahid Kapoor’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification