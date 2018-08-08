WHOA! Dostana sequel finalized and here are the details

If you remember Priyanka Chopra in a golden bikini or the song ‘Desi Girl’, it is safe to say that the memories of Dostana remain! The Karan Johar production also starring Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham released way back in 2008. And now a decade later, we hear another announcement about a sequel in the making.

Well, not surprisingly, the speculations about the second instalment being around the corner have been doing the rounds for the past couple of years. However, it is only now that the producer Karan Johar has approved of the Dostana sequel. Reason? Well, he wasn’t satisfied with the kind of scripts coming his way for Dostana 2 until recently when an interesting idea grabbed his attention.

But nothing more than this detail has been divulged about the project! As mentioned before, the film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani but it is yet to be seen who will be making the sequel to this romantic comedy. On the other hand, even the casting will be undergoing change. Sources have been quoted in reports stating that the producer is keen on roping new actors for the roles essayed by Abhishek and John in the prequel.

On the other hand, it is being said that Priyanka Chopra too will not be retained in this new version of Dostana. The actress is expected to be definitely an A-lister from Bollywood but it is yet to be seen who will be finalized.

For the uninitiated, the story of Dostana revolves around Abhishek aka Sameer or Sam, John as Kunal and Priyanka as Neha. While Sam and Kunal, the Casanovas pretend to be gay to stay as tenants in a massive flat owned by Neha, the duo are totally smitten by the young, confident girl that she is. They are forced to pretend as homosexuals because Neha doesn’t let straight guys stay with her and how this roller coaster turns even more fun when Neha confesses that she is in love with her boss Abhimanyu [Bobby Deol].

Let us see what will be the new twist the upcoming tale of Dostana! The sequel is said to be going on floors early next year.

Also Read: Get over the Nepotism debate! Karan Johar is helping Bollywood by launching actors and turning them superstars of tomorrow!