WHOA! Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are Bollywood’s highest paid actresses

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are currently the reigning queens of Bollywood. The actresses are excelling in both Hindi film industry and have made their way to Hollywood. Now, the two ladies have added another feather to their success hat.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are the only two actresses who have been featured in Forbes magazine’s list of top 10 Bollywood’s highest paid 2017 list. The list is led by King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone is the leading actress in Bollywood who ranks at the sixth position in the Forbes list with earnings of $11 million. Priyanka Chopra has taken the seventh spot with Ranveer Singh with earnings of $10 million.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in Vin Diesel starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Priyanka Chopra, on the other, has become a global star with her TV show Quantico renewed for third season, movie debut Baywatch and a new single ‘Young and Free’. The actress will be seen in two Hollywood films- A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.