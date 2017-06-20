Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.06.2017 | 5:48 PM IST

WHOA! Deepika Padukone gets her first Hollywood nomination at Teen Choice Awards 2017

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
WHOA! Deepika Padukone gets her first Hollywood nomination at Teen Choice Awards 2017

Deepika Padukone had the perfect start to her 2017 when she made her big Hollywood debut in Vin Diesel starrer, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The film was even premiered in Mumbai in the presence of Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and director DJ Caruso.

Now, Deepika Padukone has another reason to celebrate. The actress has bagged her first Hollywood award nomination for a Teen Choice Award in Choice Movie Actress category. The official page for Teen Choice Awards shared a list of nominations, which sees Deepika being nominated for xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika will be up against her co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose. Other nominees include Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman, Michelle Rodriguez for Fate of the Furious and Kaya Scodelario for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. What’s even more exciting for xXx cast, besides all ladies being nominated, is the film’s lead actor Vin Diesel has also been nominated for Choice Action Movie Actor.

Earlier this month, director DJ Caruso confirmed that Deepika will return for the fourth installment in the xXx series.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film, Padmavati. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

